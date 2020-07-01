Video Surveillance Equipment And Services Market Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts

The global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market is segregated on the basis of Type as Hardware, Software, and Services. Based on Application the global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market is segmented in Commercial, Infrastructure, Institutional, Industrial, Defense, and Residential.
The global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Video surveillance systems is a group of one or more video cameras on a network that sends the information of the captured video or audio over to a certain place. This information or the captured images are live monitored or sent a central location for storage and recording.
Rise in need of safety in high risk areas, growth in transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras and integration of internet-of-things has fueled the growth of the video surveillance market size. However, factors such as high investment cost in data storage technologies and lack of professional expertise in handling IP cameras have hampered the market growth.
Competitive Rivalry
Samsung Group, Schneider Electric SE, Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell Security Group, Bosch Security Systems Incorporated, and others are among the major players in the global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Video Surveillance Equipment And Services Market has been segmented as below:
Video Surveillance Equipment And Services Market, By Type
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Video Surveillance Equipment And Services Market, By Application
- Commercial
- Infrastructure
- Institutional
- Industrial
- Defense
- Residential
Video Surveillance Equipment And Services Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Video Surveillance Equipment And Services Market, By Company
- Samsung Group
- Schneider Electric SE
- Panasonic Corporation
- Honeywell Security Group
- Bosch Security Systems Incorporated
The report covers:
- Global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Video Surveillance Equipment And Services market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Samsung Group, Schneider Electric SE, Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell Security Group, Bosch Security Systems Incorporated, and others.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Market Research Process
2.3 Research Data Analysis
2.4.1 Secondary Research
2.4.2 Primary Research
2.4.3 Models for Estimation
2.5 Market Size Estimation
2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis
2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
- Video Surveillance Equipment And Services Market, By Type
6. Video Surveillance Equipment And Services Market, By Application
7. Video Surveillance Equipment And Services Market, By Geography
- Competitive Insights
9. Company Profiles
9.1 Samsung Group
9.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.1.3 Financial Overview
9.1.4 Recent Developments
9.2 Schneider Electric SE
9.2.1 Company Overview
9.2.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.2.3 Financial Overview
9.2.4 Recent Developments
9.3 Panasonic Corporation
9.3.1 Company Overview
9.3.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.3.3 Financial Overview
9.3.4 Recent Developments
9.4 Honeywell Security Group
9.4.1 Company Overview
9.4.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.4.3 Financial Overview
9.4.4 Recent Developments
9.5 Bosch Security Systems Incorporated
9.5.1 Company Overview
9.5.2 Product/Service Landscape
9.5.3 Financial Overview
9.5.4 Recent Developments
