Video Analytics Market Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts

The global Video Analytics market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Video Analytics market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry.

The global Video Analytics Market is segregated on the basis of Application as Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Facial Recognition, Incident Detection, Intrusion Management, People/Crowd Counting, Traffic Monitoring, and Others. Based on Deployment the global Video Analytics market is segmented in Cloud, On-Premises, and Glass Fiber. Based on Vertical the global Video Analytics market is segmented in Manufacturing, Defense and Border Security, Retail and Consumer Goods, Traffic Management, Transportation, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, City Surveillance, Critical Infrastructure, Education, and Hospitality and Entertainment.

Competitive Rivalry

intuVision, PureTech Systems, Gorilla Technology, KiwiSecurity, Intelligent Security Systems, Avigilon, Axis Communications, Cisco Systems, IBM, Honeywell, and others are among the major players in the global Video Analytics market.

Video Analytics is that the technology, software and process of using computers to automatically analyze video footage from a security camera. Using video analytics makes your closed-circuit television more efficient, reduces the workload on security and management staff, and supports you capture the complete value of security video by making your IP camera system more intelligent in its work. Benefits of video analytics includes – high accuracy, car place recognition, strange visual perception, auto-tracking, simple application, reduced labor costs, improves security, and real-time surveillance. Video analytics uses software and services for monitoring video surveillance feed and offering alerts just in case of temporal events. Video Analytics offers efficient closed-circuit television while reducing human errors. The demand for video analytics has improved over the years due to growing security concerns. Video analytics is employed for various applications like motion detection, face recognition, car place detection, crowd counting, and traffic monitoring among others. Video analytics finds applications in diverse industries like transportation, hospitality, retail, BFSI, and education among others. The increasing need for gain actionable insights from great deal of knowledge, and growing volume of unstructured video data drive the expansion of the Video Analytics market. The increasing trend of BYOD, IOT, AI, and machine learning further supports market growth. The growing adoption of cloud-based video analytics solutions is predicted to market development during the estimate period. Other factors driving the market include technological advancements, growing adoption of commercial automation, and increasing security concerns. The growing cases of terrorism, and security breaches have increased the adoption of video analytics. Rising demand from emerging economies, and increasing adoption for public safety are factors expected to supply numerous growth opportunities for the Video Analytics market during the prediction period.

Based on Type, the global Video Analytics market is segmented in Services and Software.

The Video Analytics Market has been segmented as below:

Video Analytics Market, By Application

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Others

Video Analytics Market, By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

Glass Fiber

Video Analytics Market, By Vertical

Manufacturing

Defense and Border Security

Retail and Consumer Goods

Traffic Management

Transportation

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

City Surveillance

Critical Infrastructure

Education

Hospitality and Entertainment

Video Analytics Market, By Type

Services

Software

Video Analytics Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Video Analytics Market, By Company

intuVision

PureTech Systems

Gorilla Technology

KiwiSecurity

Intelligent Security Systems

Avigilon

Axis Communications

Cisco Systems

IBM

Honeywell

Agent Vi

AllGoVision

Aventura

Genetec

IntelliVision

Verint

Viseum

DELOPT

The report covers:

Global Video Analytics market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Video Analytics market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Video Analytics market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global Video Analytics market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

Major industry players with significant revenue share include intuVision, PureTech Systems, Gorilla Technology, KiwiSecurity, Intelligent Security Systems, Avigilon, Axis Communications, Cisco Systems, IBM, Honeywell, and others.

