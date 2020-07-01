Ultrasound Devices Market Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts

You will get latest updated report as per the COVID-19 Impact on this industry. Our updated reports will now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd. , Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. , FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation ,Esaote S.p.A., Mindray Medical International Ltd., and Analogic Corporation .Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Global Ultrasound Devices Market is expected to be around US$ 8.5 billion by 2025 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% in the given forecast period.

Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/Ultrasound-Devices-Market

It is freed from radiation danger, portable, and comparatively inexpensive when as compared with other imaging modalities, such as magnetic resonance and computed tomography. Ultrasound screening is considered as a gold fashionable for fetal screening globally. Accordingly, the growing birth costs and in-vitro fertilization remedy rates are fueling the demand for sonography devices.

The Global Ultrasound Devices Market is segmented on the lines of its portability, device display, technology, application and regional. Based on portability segmentation it covers trolley /cart based ultrasound devices and compact /handheld ultrasound devices. Device display is classified into color ultrasound devices and black and white ultrasound devices. Technology is further segmented into diagnostic ultrasound and therapeutic ultrasound. Diagnostic ultrasound is classified into 2D ultrasound, 3D & 4D ultrasound and Doppler ultrasound. Therapeutic ultrasound is classified into high intensity focused ultrasound and extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy. Based on application segmentation it covers radiology/general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, cardiology, vascular, urology and other applications. The Global ultrasound devices Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Ultrasound Devices and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Ultrasound Devices Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Ultrasound Devices Market are as follows:

Technical advancement in ultrasound

Increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases

Increase in the worldwide geriatric population

Rising public private funds, investments, and grants

The restraining factors of Global Ultrasound Devices Market are as follows:

Lack of skilled sonographers

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Ultrasound Devices Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The Global Ultrasound Devices Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Ultrasound Devices Market is segmented on the Basis of Portability Type, Device Display Type, Technology Type, Application Type and Regional Type. By Portability Type this market is segmented on the basis of Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Devices and Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices. By Device Display Type this market is segmented on the basis of Color Ultrasound Devices and Black and White Ultrasound Devices.

By Technology Type this market is segmented on the basis of Diagnostic Ultrasound and Therapeutic Ultrasound. Diagnostic Ultrasound is segmented into 2D Ultrasound, 3D & 4D Ultrasound and Doppler Ultrasound. Therapeutic Ultrasound is segmented into High-intensity Focused Ultrasound and Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy. By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Radiology/General Imaging, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Cardiology, Vascular, Urology and Other Applications. By Regional Type this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/Ultrasound-Devices-Market

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Ultrasound: Market Overview

4.2 Global Market Size, By Technology, 2016—2021, (USD Million)

4.3 Regional Analysis: Market Size, By Application, 2016 vs 2021 (USD Million)

4.4 Regional Analysis: Market Size, By End User, 2016 vs 2021 (USD Million)

4.5 Global Ultrasound Market, By Country (2016–2021)

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3.1 Major Stakeholders

6.3.2 Key Influencers

6.4 Industry Trends

6.4.1 Device Miniaturization and Digitalization

6.4.2 Emergence of Point-Of-Care Ultrasound

6.4.3 Development of Application-Specific Ultrasound Devices

6.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.6 Pricing Trend Analysis

6.6.1 North America

6.6.2 Europe

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.6.4 Rest of the World

7 Ultrasound Market, By Technology

8 Ultrasound Market, By Device Display

9 Ultrasound Market, By Device Portability

10 Ultrasound Market, By Application

11 Ultrasound Market, By End User

12 Ultrasound Market, By Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 General Electric Company

14.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.4 Toshiba Corporation

14.5 Siemens AG

14.6 Hitachi Ltd.

14.7 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

14.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

14.9 Mindray Medical International Ltd.

14.10 Analogic Corporation

14.11 Esaote S.P.A.

14.12 Shimadzu Corporation

Other Related Market Research Reports:

Time-Sensitive Networking Market Expected To Be Worth US$ 605.8 Million by 2024

Technical Textile Market Expected To Be Worth US$ 170 Billion By 2022

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Engine

Contact Person: John Bay

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1-855-984-1862

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/