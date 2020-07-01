The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Collaborative Robots Market to 2025 | latest in a long line of innovations in automation technology for industrial applications

The global collaborative robots market accounted for US$ 420.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 8979.3 Mn by 2025. As per the application segment, the assembly is expected to dominate the market, for the forecasted period. Currently, majority of the collaborative robots deployments are taking place in automotive industry, where their major function is to assist human workers with assembly of automotive parts. Collaborative robots are most preferred by smaller and medium organizations as they are cost efficient and efficiently streamline the hibernating processes. However, larger organizations occupy the majority share in the market as they were the early adopters and invest significantly into the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003781

Key players :

ABB,Robert Bosch,KuKa Ag,Aubo Robotics,Fanuc,Rethink Robotics,Precise Automation, Inc.,Universal Robots,Yasakawa Electric Corporation,TECHMAN Robots,Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is advancement in robotics industry. In the coming years as machine learning algorithms and other technologies such as neuromorphic chips improvise their capabilities to enable smarter robots, the collaborative robots in the near future would be able to perform the tasks that only humans can do at the moment, in fact in a better way.

Collaborative robots market by end-user industry is segmented into automotive, metal & machinery, electronics, pharmaceuticals, plastic & polymers, food & beverages and others. Others segment includes industries such as aerospace, healthcare, and construction among others.

Owning our reports will help you solve the following issues: –

1. Uncertainty about the future?

Our research and insights help our clients to foresee upcoming revenue pockets and growth areas. This helps our clients to invest or divest their resources.

2. Understanding market sentiments?

It is imperative to have a fair understanding of market sentiments for a strategy. Our insights furnish you with a hawk-eye view on market sentiment. We keep this observation by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

3. Understanding the most reliable investment centers?

Our research ranks investment centers of the market by considering their returns, future demands, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on the most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

4. Evaluating potential business partners?

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

Avail Discount on this Report: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00003781

What the report features:-

1. Global analysis of Collaborative Robots Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

2. Forecast and analysis of Collaborative Robots Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027.

3. Forecast and analysis of Collaborative Robots Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

1. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Collaborative Robots Market.

2. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

3. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Collaborative Robots Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

4. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

5. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

6. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.