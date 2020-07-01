Smart Building Market is to Witness Significant Growth between 2020-2027 with leading players – Honeywell, IBM, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, Siemens, Schneider Electrics

The latest study on the Smart Building market published by the Reports and Data offers a deep understanding of the various market dynamics such as the challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Smart Building market during the forecast period (2020-2027). The presented study elucidates the key indicators of market growth that includes a thorough analysis of the value chain, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of the global Smart Building market.

This is the latest report covering the current COVID-19 scenario. The coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected every aspect of the worldwide industry. It has brought along various changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the research report. The report discusses all the major aspects of the market with expert opinions on the current status along with historical data.

Key participants Honeywell, IBM, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, Siemens, Schneider Electric, ABB, Intel, Huawei, Larsen & Toubro Technology Services, Pointgrab.

This Smart Building market report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2027.

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Electrical power distribution & quality

Lighting

HVAC & large appliances

Life safety, security & surveillance

Others

Technology type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Wired

Wireless

Others

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Intelligent security system

Infrastructure management system

Network management system

Building energy management system

Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

System Integration and Deployment

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

Commercial & Institutional building

Residential building

Industrial Building

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

