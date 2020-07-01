Pigments Dyes Market – Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast by 2021

The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A pigment is a chemical material, which alters the color of reflected or transmitted light due to wavelength-selective absorption. Pigmentation is entirely different from fluorescence, phosphorescence, and other forms of luminescence, where materials emit light . Dyes are substances, which are naturally colored and have an affinity to the substrate to which it is being applied.

Based on product, the pigments and dyes market is classified into two parts, namely dyes and organic pigments, and inorganic pigments. Dyes can be further classified into reactive dyes, disperse dyes, sulfur dyes, VAT dyes, acid dyes, direct dyes, basic dyes, and others. Organic pigments are further classified into azo, phthalocyanines blues and greens, and high performance pigments. Inorganic pigments are categorized as titanium dioxide, iron oxide, and others. Based on application, the pigments and dyes market are classified into textiles, leather, paper, paints and coatings, plastics, constructions, paper & specialty, printing inks, and others.

Dyes and pigments find multiple applications in paints & coatings, printing inks, textile, construction, and plastics . The paint and coating industry is witnessing major growth due to growing infrastructure . Major driving factors of the pigments and dyes market are increasing demand for high performance pigments (HPP), increasing usage of environment-friendly products, and application in end-user industries.

Demand for pigment and dye products such as printing ink is driven by several factors such as technological development and increasing demand for digital inks. Increase in end-user preference for environment-friendly products is likely to drive growth of the dyes and pigments market in the near future. Some of the factors restraining growth of the pigments and dyes market are environmental concerns, raw material price volatility and it’s global over capacity . Some of the recent trends in the pigments and dyes market are shifting of manufacturing facilities from the U.S. and Europe to India, China, and Taiwan, and the rising preferences for eco-friendly products. Since specialty pigments are eco-friendly in nature, they are expected to increase demand for pigments and dyes .

With its emerging economies and quickly growing manufacturing bases, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market and is likely to remain as the highest growing region in the years to come . Also due to the emerging trend such as shifting of manufacturing facilities from U.S. and Europe to India, China and Taiwan and increasing preference towards eco-friendly products . Asia Pacific is further followed by North America and Europe.

Some of the key players in the pigments and dyes market include

Cathay Pigments Inc.

Sun Chemical Corporation

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Ferro Corp

Flint Group

Heubach GmbH

Huntsman International LLC.

Ishihara Corporation

Kemira Oyj

Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Lanxess AG

Merck KGAA

Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc.

The Shepherd Color Company

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.

and Tronox

