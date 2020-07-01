North America Strategy Consulting Market to 2025: Business Market Insights Starts Cheaper, Monthly/Yearly Subscription Plan for Market Research Industry

The executions of multi-sourcing and automation into consulting is anticipated to fuel the North America strategy consulting market growth. Since the advent of machine learning, analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), businesses have transformed in a big way. These upcoming technologies have had positive impact on the business sectors implementing them and thus, have found huge prominence in the market. The consulting industry has been heavily dependent on the skill set of the individual or the team performing the consulting activity. Further, a consulting industry caters to almost all other business sectors. Businesses are highly characterized by the regulatory changes, weather conditions, disposable incomes of the consumer in the region, and the economy of the region. Considering a larger sample, most of these factors follow a particular pattern that would be automated and enable the consultants to deliver results efficiently. These initiative by the market player are enhancing the growth of North America strategy consulting market.
US is anticipated to leads the strategy consulting market across the North America region through the forecast period. US is one of the leading market for strategy consulting in North America. US is an economically advanced country and therefore hosts a continuous improvement in various technologies and infrastructure. Various initiatives being taken regarding the use of Strategy Consulting tools in the healthcare sector, recruitment & training sector in the different regions of the country. IT sector in the US is the largest in the world, and the most advanced. This bolster the North America strategy consulting market on the forecast period. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of Mexico in the North America strategy consulting market in the forecast period:
NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Services
- Corporate Strategy
- Business Model Transformation
- Economic Policy
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Organizational Strategy
- Functional Strategy
- Strategy & Operations
- Digital Strategy
By Industry Vertical
- IT & Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Retail
- Manufacturing
By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Companies Mentioned
- A.T. Kearney, Inc.
- Accenture PLC
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
- Bain & Company
- Ernst & Young Ltd.
- KPMG
- McKinsey & Company
- Mercer LLC
- The Boston Consulting Group
- PwC
