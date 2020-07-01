North America Cell Expansion Market to 2027: Market Research Subscriptions Platform, You Should Know About

The growth in North America is characterized by characterized by increasing prevalence of cancer across the region, new product launches and increasing inclination of patients towards regenerative and personalized medicines. Also, growing R&D expenditure for cancer research are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. But, risk of contamination associated with the cell expansion process is likely to hinder the growth of the in the future years.

Regenerative medicine has the potential to replace or heal tissues as well as organs damaged by age, disease, or trauma, as well as to normalize congenital defects. Over the last quarter of a century, there has been an emergence of a tissue engineering industry, one that has now evolved into the broader area of regenerative medicine. Regenerative medicine is defined as a rapidly growing interdisciplinary field that involves engineering sciences to develop clinical therapies intended for maintenance, repair, replacement and enhancement of biological function. Cell expansion is a crucial and invariable part of regenerative medicine. On the bases of study and investigation, desired regeneration techniques are used to develop the tissue which involves cell expansion procedures. It helps to understand how to treat injuries and diseases from broken bones to neurodegenerative diseases. Thus, the rise in the adoption of regenerative medicines is expected to foster the demand for cell expansion technique thereby driving the market growth.

In 2019, US accounted the largest market share in the North America cell expansion market, and it is also expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. US is an economically advanced country and the country has presence of various players that are well established in the biotechnology market. The companies are engaged in the research and development activities that are enabling them to develop latest cell therapies and personalized medicines for various diseases. Moreover, the increasing awareness about new therapies in the country is also responsible to stimulate the market growth.

Company Profiles

BD

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

General Electric Company

Corning Incorporated

Miltenyi Biotec

Danaher

Lonza

STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NORTH AMERICA CELL EXPANSION – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Modality

Consumables Reagents, Media and Serum Disposables Culture Tissue Flasks Bioreactor Accessories Other Disposables

Instruments Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment Bioreactors Automated Cell Expansion Systems





By Modality

Human Cells Adult Stem Cells Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Embryonic Stem Cells Differentiated Cells

Animal Cells

By Application

Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research

Cancer and Cell-based Research

Other Applications

By End User

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Cell Banks

Other End Users

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



