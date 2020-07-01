New Report on ESIM Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 To 2026

The Latest report about the ESIM market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the ESIM market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

The overall eSIM market is estimated to reach USD 978.3 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 31% between 2018 and 2023

An Emerging Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) or eSIM is a standard that aims to overcome the limitations of traditional SIM cards. It is reliant on secure over-the-air remote SIM provisioning which allows the subscriber to wirelessly join a network provider without the need of a traditional SIM card.

Market Segmentation-

The Global ESIM market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

Gemalto, Stmicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Giesecke & Devrient, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, NTT Docomo, Singtel, Sierra Wireless, Apple, AT&T, CLX Communications, Etisalat, Idemia, Jasper, Orange, Samsung Electronics, Telenor Connexion, Telit, Vodafone, China Uincom, China Mobile

Segmentation by Type:

IoT M2M-related eSIM

Consumer Wearable Device eSIM

Others

Segmentation by Application:

Connected Cars

Laptops

Wearables

Smartphones

Tablets

Others

Global ESIM Market Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global ESIM market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global ESIM market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. The report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global ESIM market and how they will progress in the coming years.

The ESIM market is highly fragmented and is characterized by the presence of key vendors and other prominent vendors. Key vendors are increasingly focusing on creating awareness about the ESIM courses and their benefits. Global vendors are trying to stabilize themselves in the market, whereas, regional vendors are focusing on product offerings to establish themselves in the market. Vendors are providing a diversified range of product lines intensifying the competitive scenario.

Major Highlights of ESIM Market report:

-ESIM Market Overview

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Global ESIM Market Forecast (2019-2025)

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

