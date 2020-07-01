Hydrogen Generator Market to 2027 Key Manufacturers, Leading Source, Products, Regional Insights and Growth Trends with top key players: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.,Hydrogenics,Idroenergy,Linde,McPhy Energy S.A

The hydrogen generators are devices that are used to generate hydrogen gas by hydrolysis of water. The hydrogen generators are majorly used in the commercial, residential, industrial, military, and other sectors. Owing to the cost-effectiveness of the hydrogen generation units, customers favor purchasing hydrogen generators over purchasing hydrogen, which is thereby increasing the growth of the hydrogen generator market.

Key players :

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.,Hydrogenics,Idroenergy,Linde,McPhy Energy S.A.,NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC,,Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd,Praxair Technology, Inc,ProtonOnsite,Sam Gas Projects Pvt. Ltd

The stringent emission regulations for clean fuel adoption, such as hydrogen over fossil fuels is the major factor driving the growth of the hydrogen generator market. The increasing hydrogen gas applications across refinery, oil, and gas, and chemicals are expected to positively influence industry growth. Also, the increase in hydrogen use across food and beverage to remove harmful bacteria and viruses may further compliment global hydrogen generator market growth.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global hydrogen generator market is segmented on the basis of type, process type, capacity. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as on-site generation, portable. On the basis of process type, the market is segmented as steam reformer, electrolysis. On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented as 1-100 W, 100-300 W, 300-700W, 700W-1 KW, 1-3KW, 3KW-above.

