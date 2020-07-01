Europe Drone Logistics & Transportation Market to 2027: Business Market Insights Starts Cheaper, Monthly/Yearly Subscription Plan for Market Research Industry

The European Union is continuously focusing towards the development in aviation with a great potential to create new jobs and economic growth of the country as well as drone Logistics & Transportation market. The EU adopted various regulation to safely incorporate remotely piloted drones into the European airspace. The EU regulations sets many civil aviation safety and updates various mandate for the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Despite the exponential growth of delivery drones in European countries, the most problematic scenario for delivery drone could be, to provide its service to the mid-sized buildings with pitched roofs. The delivery drones require an alternative delivery point or kind of collection point of the parcels. In respect to this, an existing DHL Packstation or Paketkasten network would be enhanced to manage shipments of this type. Moreover, DHL has entered into a partnership with Microdrones, a manufacturer of UAV to deliver pharmaceuticals at headquarter of DHL for the employees. These initiatives depict a positive growth for the drones in the logistics and transportation market. In 2018, Flytrex has recently raised $7.5 million in Series B funding. The company is granted with funds Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV) along with additional investment from the btov. With the help of raised finance, it would scale-up the technology, operations of Flytrex in respect to drone delivery in Iceland and North Dakota. Such investment will further fuels the drone logistics & transportation market in the region.

