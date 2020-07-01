Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid- Global Market Outlook 2020 to 2027 | FDAC, Morita, Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

This report focuses on Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market (2020-2027) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market size by analyzing historical data and prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

According to the study, the global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 13% in terms of revenue during forecast period (2020-2027).

Companies covered:

Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials, FDAC, Morita, Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical, Yingpeng Group, Shaowu Huaxin, Stella Chemifa Corp, Sanmei, Solvay(Zhejiang Lansol), Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials, Sunlit Chemical, Shaowu Fluoride, Honeywell, Do-Fluoride Chemicals and others.

These players have been focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, new product developments & launches, agreements, and investments that have helped them to expand their businesses in untapped and potential markets. The diversified product portfolio and multiple uses are factors responsible for strengthening the position of these companies in the global market.

Summary

Hydrofluoric acid is a solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF) in water. It is a colourless solution that is highly corrosive, capable of dissolving many materials, especially oxides. Electronic grade hydrofluoric acid is divided into EL, UP, UPS, UPSS.

Currently, a few companies in the world can produce Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid product, especially high-grade products. They mainly concentrated in China, Taiwan and Japan. In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is fast relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced downstream industries and rapid development of economy. However, the demand in China is mainly concentrated in the field of EL grade.

It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 61% of the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market is integrated circuit industry, 17% is used in monitor panel industry. The downstream market demand is from Monitor Panel field.

The major raw material for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid is AHF. In the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Initial materials fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid industry. The price changes in 2017 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite.

Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market on the basis of Types are:

UP Grade

UP-S Grade

UP-SS Grade

EL Grade

On the basis of Application, the Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market is segmented into:

Integrated Circuit

Solar Energy

Glass Product

Monitor Panel

Other

At the company level, this report focuses on the production and production/operating capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

It also analyses the value chain in terms of the cost involved in the production and sales of the product. For all the companies covered in the report, analysis is provided for main businesses in terms of applications and markets catered in terms of regional and country-level analysis.

The report covers the following topics:

Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market data in term of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market analysis for production capacity, demand, at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

Supplier profiles

Market analysis and forecasts from 2005 till 2027

