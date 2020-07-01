Digital Dose Inhaler Market 2020 Demand and Competitive Insights- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis International AG, Propeller Health

The digital dose inhaler market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of above 13.3% during the forecast period.

Digital Dose Inhaler – A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 – 2025, This report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Digital Dose Inhaler industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

Key Market Players :

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis International AG, Propeller Health, Philips Respironics, Opko Health, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The major factors attributing to the growth of the digital dose inhaler market include the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and the growing demand for technology-enabled features of the respiratory devices. Soaring geriatric populations suffering from respiratory disorders and favorable reimbursement policies also play a significant role in the growth of the market. According to the report of the Global Asthma Network 2018, around 339 million people are affected by Asthma, and the prevalence is rising. The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases globally is pushing the market growth. However, the high cost of the inhalers is the constraint to the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

According to the scope of the report, digital dose inhalers are devices that deliver a specific amount of medication to the lungs in the form of aerosolized medicine or dry powder. The market is segmented by Application, Product, Type, and Geography.

Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI) Preferred Over Metered Dose Inhalers(MDI)

– Dry powder inhalers are devices that deliver medication to the lungs in the form of a dry powder. The major factors attributing to the growth of the dry powder inhaler segment are the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases like COPD, Asthma, etc. and growing demand for technology-enabled features of the respiratory devices.

– Problems related to the occurrences of drug irritation caused by the existence of propellant components, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in MDI, have boosted the usage of the DPIs, with lesser irritant impacts while providing therapeutic efficacy as MDIs.Hence the DPIs are called the green inhalers.

– Though the MDIs hold a significant market share, the adoption of the manufacturing of DPIs by the health care providers increases production in the coming years.

