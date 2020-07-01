Current Growth of Turbocharger Market 2020 | Worldwide Overview by Industry Size and Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Like Cummins Inc.,Eaton Corporation,Honeywell International Inc.,Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH,Precision & Turbo

The global turbocharger market was valued at $16.13 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $24.23 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of +7%.

The study on the ‘Turbocharger market’ by Market Research Inc. is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Turbocharger market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

The major market player included in this report are:

Cummins Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH

Precision & Turbo

BorgWarner and Inc.

Rotomaster International

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Continenetal AG

IHI Corporation

Global Turbocharger Market valued approximately USD 16.80 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Turbocharger Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Turbocharger is a centrifugal blower that supplies high pressured air to enhance the internal combustion (IC) engines power. The turbine pushes the piston of the engine by high compressed air, which increases the torque and efficiency of the engine. The dynamic design of turbocharger works best on high-speed conditions without any external power source as it reutilizes the waste energy.

Increase in vehicle production and growth in demand for fuel efficient & cost effective engines are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, downsizing of engine in order to reduce vehicle weight is further fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, emergence of electrical turbocharger is one of the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, turbocharger offers several benefits such as high torque, less emission rate, and engine downsizing and so on. With these benefits demand of turbocharger in increasing among various industries all over the world. However, high expenses associated with maintenance and rising demand for electric vehicles are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Twin Turbo Technology

Wastegate Technology

Variable Geometry Technology

By Fuel Type:

Diesel

Gasoline

By End-User:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Application:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Ships & Aircraft

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Locomotive

By Industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Marine

Agriculture & Construction

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year â€“ 2016, 2017

Base year â€“ 2018

Forecast period â€“ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Turbocharger Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

