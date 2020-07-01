Compound Management Market Growth Prspects, Demand, Trends, Regional Outlook with Top Companies  Tecan Trading, TTP Labtech, Biosero Inc

Compound Management Market is expected to grow, owing to factors such as extensive usage of the products for the management of compound used in drug discovery, genetic studies are rising at a fast speed In addition, growth of bio banking sector and rapid development in biopharmaceutical industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

This report gives a 360-degree holistic view of the market size, share, highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The major players operating in the compound management market include, Tecan Trading AG, Hamilton Company, TTP Labtech, Frontier Scientific Services, Biosero Inc., Evotec, Icagen, Inc., Wuxi Apptec, TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd and BioAscent. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the compound management market. During November 2018, Brooks Automation has Acquired GENEWIZ Group a leading global genomics service provider that enable research scientists to advance their discoveries within the pharmaceutical, academic, biotechnology, agriculture and other markets

The report segments the Global Compound Management Market as follows:

Global Compound Management Market – By Product & Services

Compound/Sample Management Products Instruments Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems Manual Compound/Sample Storage Systems Automated Liquid Handling Systems Software

Services

Global Compound Management Market – By Sample Type

Chemical Compounds

Biosamples

Global Compound Management Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CRO’s)

Biobanks

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Compound Management Market along with detailed segmentation of market by tools, services and five major geographical regions. Global Compound Management market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to reduced Total Cost of Ownership obtained and also features such as flexibility and scalability.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global Compound Management market

-To analyze and forecast the global Compound Management market on the basis of tools and service

-To provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Compound Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key Compound Management players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

