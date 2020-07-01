Centrifugal Pump Market 2027 | Transfer of Rotational Energy From One or More Driven Rotors | Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC,CIRCOR International, Inc.,Flowserve Corporation

A centrifugal pump is designed to move fluid through the transfer of rotational energy from one or more driven rotors, known as impellers. It converts the rotational energy of the fluid to energy in a moving fluid. The increasing urbanization in the developing countries and demand for water treatment plants is causing the centrifugal pump market to expand during the forecast period. The Middle East and the Asia Pacific region are hence likely to experience high growth in the coming years owing to the rising industrial demands in these regions.

Key players :

Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC,CIRCOR International, Inc.,Flowserve Corporation,Grundfos Holding A/S,,KSB SE & Co. KGaA,Pentair plc,SOMEFLU,Sulzer Ltd,The Weir Group PLC,WILO SE

The centrifugal pump market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as robust demand form water & wastewater and infrastructure industry. However, the cavitation effect in centrifugal pumps is acting as a restraining factor for the growth of the centrifugal pump market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the developing countries are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players on account of the increasing investments in wastewater treatment plants in the coming years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global centrifugal pump market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as single stage centrifugal pump and multistage centrifugal pump. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as industrial and commercial & residential.

