Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market 2020 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis- Wanhua Chemical, Siwo, Coim S.P.A., Reichhold

This report focuses on Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market (2020-2026) volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market size by analyzing historical data and prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

According to the study, global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market is valued at USD 2 billion in 2020 is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2026.

Companies covered:

Wanhua Chemical, Siwo, Coim S.P.A., Reichhold, Anqing Zhongda Chemical, Hauthaway Corporation, Covestro, ALLNEX, Lubrizol Corporation, DSM, Lamberti S.p.A., LANXESS, Rudolf GmbH, BASF, Alberdingk Boley, VCM Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., KAMSONS CHEMICALS PVT. LTD., Cromogenia, UBE Industries Ltd, Dows, Chase Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Stahl and others.

These players have been focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, new product developments & launches, agreements, and investments that have helped them to expand their businesses in untapped and potential markets. The diversified product portfolio and multiple uses are factors responsible for strengthening the position of these companies in the global market.

Summary

Polyurethane Dispersion, or PUD, is understood to be a polyurethane polymer resin dispersed in water, rather than a solvent. Its manufacture involves the synthesis of polyurethanes having carboxylic acid functionality or nonionic hydrophiles like PEG incorporated into, or pendant from, the polymer backbone.

Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market on the basis of Types are:

Component polyurethane

Two-component Polyurethane

Urethane-modified

On the basis of Application, the Global Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion market is segmented into:

PUD Leather Finishing Agents

PUD Coating Agent

PUD Water-Based Glue

Waterborne Wood Coatings

Water-Based Paint

At the company level, this report focuses on the production and production/operating capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

It also analyses the value chain in terms of the cost involved in the production and sales of the product. For all the companies covered in the report, analysis is provided for main businesses in terms of applications and markets catered in terms of regional and country-level analysis.

The report covers the following topics:

Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market data in term of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion Market analysis for production capacity, demand, at regional and country level

Business opportunity assessment

Macro-economic factors like GDP, population and world economic integration

Strategic issues and recommendations

Supplier profiles

Market analysis and forecasts from 2005 till 2026

