Air Traffic Management Market in Air Traffic Control Sector is expected to Show Exponential Growth By 2025

Air traffic management market from air traffic control segment is anticipated to record gains of over 3% up to 2025. The segment will be considerably driven by rising applications of 4D trajectory prediction systems, artificial intelligence and increasing adoption of other new technologies that help with the constant upgrade of air traffic control systems.

Improving global economy and rising passenger traffic will foster air traffic management market size over the analysis timeframe. Increase in the number of passengers has been boosting the air traffic in Asia Pacific which has resulted in new airport developments to cater to the passengers across countries like China and India .For example, India had made an investment for two airports in Ahmedabad and Rajkot in 2019. China has reportedly invested in six new airports which have been predicted to be completed by 2020.

The worldwide air traffic management market, as per the components spectrum, is segmented into 2 components- Hardware and software. The hardware segment is expected to perform exceptionally well over the forecast period on the grounds of increasing investment towards the airport development. The hardware solutions help in carrying out myriad tasks with the help of navigation, communication, and surveillance systems. Further, the outpacing expansion of existing airports and construction of new ones have processed high demand for the hardware components globally. This is indeed expected to propel the industry share in the ensuing years.

Major regulatory bodies like the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have been administrating the operations of air traffic management all across the region. These authorities have primarily been aiming to provide the customers with enhanced air traffic management facilities on account of the increasing passenger demand.The airports are focused on providing services pertaining to advanced air traffic control and upgrading the preexisting systems, bolstering air traffic management market forecast.Booming freight transportation, corporate travel and tourism owing to expanding globalization has increased the frequency of flights and has created a substantial requirement for efficient air traffic management systems.

Speaking on the geographical terms, Middle East and Africa has emerged to become one of the most significant regions for air traffic management market. Reliable sources claim that the MEA is set to depict a CAGR of 3 per cent through 2025 accounting to the huge investments in the aviation industry. Statistics rolled out by CAPA claim that the Middle East is projected to foresee an investment of nearly USD 20 billion in umpteen airport projects from 2018 to 2025 eventually resulting in substantial revenue profits across the region.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 5. Air Traffic Management Market, By Component

5.1. Key trends, by component

5.2. Hardware

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast

5.2.2. Communication

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast

5.2.3. Navigation

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast

5.2.4. Surveillance

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast

5.3. Software

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast

Chapter 6. Air Traffic Management Market, By System

6.1. Key trends, by system

6.2. Air Traffic Control

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast

6.3. Airspace Management

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast

6.4. Air Traffic Flow Management

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast

6.5. Aeronautical Information Management

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast