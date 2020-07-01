(2020-2026) Ornamental Fish Market Development Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast Report till 2026

The global Ornamental Fish market is valued at 8380 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 13600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025

Ornamental fishes usually mean attractive colorful fishes with various characteristics, which are kept as pets in confined space of an aquarium or a garden pool for fun and fancy.

Ornamental fish market is highly fragmented in terms of fish kinds, living environment and shape, but its markets can broadly be categorized as freshwater fish and marine fish. USA, UK, Japan, and China are the world’s major countries importing the ornamental fish. Ornamental fish production in United States is mainly concentrated in Florida. Thailand, Sri Lanka and Singapore are major global exporters. Ornamental fish mainly produced in Asia. Singapore is the world’s major exporter of ornamental fish. Singapore companies’ main business is to do import-export trade, while there will be some ornamental fish stock in these company.

Market Segmentation-

The Global Ornamental Fish market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

Liuji, Jiahe, Wanjin, Haojin

Segmentation by Type:

Freshwater fish

Marine fish

Segmentation by Application:

Commercial application

Residential application

Global Ornamental Fish Market Competitive Landscape:

In 2015, the world production of ornamental fish reached 723415 MT. Globally, ornamental fish producers are concentrated in Asia, USA, etc. The market of ornamental fish is regional. Leading players in ornamental fish industry are Liuji, Jiahe, Wanjin, Haojin, Oasis Fish Farm, Aqua Leisure, Imperial Tropicals, etc.

Ornamental fish is a fragmented industry with a variety of middle sized and small local privately owned companies. The top ten producers account for just 2.45% of the market.

In terms of acquisition channel, ornamental fish can be hunted and cultivated. Generally, most suppliers breeding brood fish themselves or purchase brood fish from the market to cultivate ornamental fish. Major raw materials involves in the cultivation are Feed, Broodstocks, Medicine, etc.

The consumption of ornamental fish can be classified as residential application and commercial application. Residential consumption amount of ornamental fish reached to 529467 MT in 2015, which accounted for 73.19% of world ornamental fish consumption

Major Highlights of Ornamental Fish Market report:

-Ornamental Fish Market Overview

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Global Ornamental Fish Market Forecast (2019-2025)

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

