Massive Growth of Sex Toys Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies like LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd, Doc Johnson Enterprises, Statistics, Growth, Sales, Service, Demand, Applications, Forecast To 2025 Top Compnies Like Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; LELO; LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd;

The sex toys market size was valued around USD 25 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of +7% over the forecast period. Growing demand from customers to enhance sexual experience is expected to boost growth. Sex toys or novelty adult toys are gaining importance in the sexual wellness industry with increasing popularity among all age groups.

One of the growing trends in the sexual wellness industry is the adoption of cutting-edge technology for development of innovative products. Virtual gadgets, remotely connected devices, robots, immersive entertainment, and augmented reality are expected to change the landscape of the market in the coming years. For instance, EXOLOVER PTY LTD is an Australian startup developing adult novelty devices using blockchain technology that allow remote interaction and share real intimate sensations.

Profiling Key Players:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; LELO; LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd; Doc Johnson Enterprises; Lovehoney Group Ltd; BMS Factory; Tenga Co., Ltd.; Fun Factory; We-Vibe.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) Female Male

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) E-Commerce Specialty Stores Mass Merchandizers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



Different industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique are further used while analyzing the global Sex Toys Market.

Finally, all aspects of the Sex Toys Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

