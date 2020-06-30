Latest Research Report of Application Modernization Services Market Analysis with Top Leading players Accenture, Atos, Bell Integrator, Capgemini, Cognizant, Fujitsu, HCL

The application modernization services market expected to grow from USD 5.79 Billion in 2016 to USD 16.67 Billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +19%. The base year considered for the study is 2016 and the forecast period considered is 2020–2027. platforms that deliver rich functionality and flexibility.Application modernization is a service designed to manage legacy transformation into new applications. The transformation occurs to integrate newer features and functionalities to the existing business. The application modernization generally takes places in terms of re-platforming in case of cloud, re-hosting, re-engineering and many more, in order to make sure that the application architecture is suited well for the business.

Top Key Players like Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Asysco (Netherlands), Atos (France), Bell Integrator (US), Capgemini (UK), Cognizant (US), Fujitsu (Japan), HCL (India), IBM (US), Macrosoft Inc. (US), Micro Focus (US), Oracle (US), Tech Mahindra (India), and UST Global (US).

Application Modernization Services Market By Service

Application portfolio assessment

Cloud application migration

Application replatforming

Application integration

User Interface (UI) modernization

Post-modernization

Application Modernization Services Market By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Application Modernization Services Market By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Retail

Government

Manufacturing

Others (education, automotive, and travel and transportation)

Application Modernization Services Market By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

Key points of Application Modernization ServicesMarket Report

Application Modernization ServicesMarket Overview and Scope Classification by Product Type, Market Share by Type Market Size Comparison by Region, by Application Market Status and Prospect Competition by Players/Suppliers, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data, Price and Gross Margin Application Modernization Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis, Manufacturing Process Analysis

Researchers of the report throw light on economic factors which are affecting the progress of the market. A comparative analysis of regional players has been included in the research report. It includes some online and offline activities for branding the businesses.

