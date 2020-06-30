Instant Rice Market 2020 Global Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Key Players, Share, Trend, and Segmentation to 2026

Instant Rice‎ Market 2020

Instant rice is rice that has been precooked.

The global instant rice market is anticipated to grow on account of changing consumer preferences, strict government compliances, easy handling, easy cooking and consumption along with freeness from external tampering are expected to boost the industry growth and propel the demand for instant rice market globally.

This report focuses on Instant Rice volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Instant Rice market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Instant Rice market is segmented into

White Rice

Brown Rice

Segment by Application

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Grocery Store

Online

Global Instant Rice Market: Regional Analysis

The Instant Rice market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Instant Rice market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Instant Rice Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Instant Rice market include:

Uncle Ben’s

Golden Rain

Riviana

Shirakiku

Tasty Bite

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Instant Rice Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Instant Rice

1.2 Instant Rice Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Instant Rice Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 White Rice

1.2.3 Brown Rice

1.3 Instant Rice Segment by Application

1.3.1 Instant Rice Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hypermarket/Supermarket

1.3.3 Grocery Store

1.3.4 Online

1.4 Global Instant Rice Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Instant Rice Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Instant Rice Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Instant Rice Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Instant Rice Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Instant Rice Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Instant Rice Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Instant Rice Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Instant Rice Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Instant Rice Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Instant Rice Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Instant Rice Players (Opinion Leaders)

…

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Instant Rice Business

6.1 Uncle Ben’s

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Uncle Ben’s Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Uncle Ben’s Instant Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Uncle Ben’s Products Offered

6.1.5 Uncle Ben’s Recent Development

6.2 Golden Rain

6.2.1 Golden Rain Instant Rice Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Golden Rain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Golden Rain Instant Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Golden Rain Products Offered

6.2.5 Golden Rain Recent Development

6.3 Riviana

6.3.1 Riviana Instant Rice Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Riviana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Riviana Instant Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Riviana Products Offered

6.3.5 Riviana Recent Development

6.4 Shirakiku

6.4.1 Shirakiku Instant Rice Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Shirakiku Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Shirakiku Instant Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Shirakiku Products Offered

6.4.5 Shirakiku Recent Development

6.5 Tasty Bite

6.5.1 Tasty Bite Instant Rice Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Tasty Bite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Tasty Bite Instant Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Tasty Bite Products Offered

6.5.5 Tasty Bite Recent Development

Continued….

