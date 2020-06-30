Halal Food & Beverages Market 2020 Global Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Key Players, Share, Trend, and Segmentation to 2026

Halal Food & Beverages‎ Market 2020

Food and beverages for Muslim

Increasing Muslim population, rising per capita income and growing e-commerce are among the major factors boosting demand for Halal food products. In addition, rising acceptance for Halal food among non-Muslims, stringent import & export regulations and policies regarding Halal food and beverages, and rising standards of food quality are further anticipated to spur growth in Halal food & beverages market during the forecast period.

This report focuses on Halal Food & Beverages volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Halal Food & Beverages market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Halal Food & Beverages market is segmented into

Meat & Alternatives

Milk & Milk Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Grain Products

Segment by Application

Family

Restaurant

Global Halal Food & Beverages Market: Regional Analysis

The Halal Food & Beverages market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Halal Food & Beverages market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Halal Food & Beverages Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Halal Food & Beverages market include:

Nestle

Kellogg

Glanbia Cheese

Guenther Bakeries

Cargill

Royal Unibrew

Coco Cola

Allanasons

Haoyue

Kawan Food

NAMET

Nema Food

Crescent Foods

QL Foods

Al Islami Foods

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Halal Food & Beverages Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Halal Food & Beverages

1.2 Halal Food & Beverages Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Halal Food & Beverages Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Meat & Alternatives

1.2.3 Milk & Milk Products

1.2.4 Fruits & Vegetables

1.2.5 Grain Products

1.3 Halal Food & Beverages Segment by Application

1.3.1 Halal Food & Beverages Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Family

1.3.3 Restaurant

1.4 Global Halal Food & Beverages Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Halal Food & Beverages Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Halal Food & Beverages Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Halal Food & Beverages Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Halal Food & Beverages Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Halal Food & Beverages Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Halal Food & Beverages Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Halal Food & Beverages Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Halal Food & Beverages Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Halal Food & Beverages Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Halal Food & Beverages Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Halal Food & Beverages Players (Opinion Leaders)

…

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Halal Food & Beverages Business

6.1 Nestle

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Nestle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Nestle Halal Food & Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Nestle Products Offered

6.1.5 Nestle Recent Development

6.2 Kellogg

6.2.1 Kellogg Halal Food & Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Kellogg Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Kellogg Halal Food & Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Kellogg Products Offered

6.2.5 Kellogg Recent Development

6.3 Glanbia Cheese

6.3.1 Glanbia Cheese Halal Food & Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Glanbia Cheese Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Glanbia Cheese Halal Food & Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Glanbia Cheese Products Offered

6.3.5 Glanbia Cheese Recent Development

6.4 Guenther Bakeries

6.4.1 Guenther Bakeries Halal Food & Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Guenther Bakeries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Guenther Bakeries Halal Food & Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Guenther Bakeries Products Offered

6.4.5 Guenther Bakeries Recent Development

6.5 Cargill

6.5.1 Cargill Halal Food & Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Cargill Halal Food & Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Cargill Products Offered

6.5.5 Cargill Recent Development

6.6 Royal Unibrew

6.6.1 Royal Unibrew Halal Food & Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Royal Unibrew Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Royal Unibrew Halal Food & Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Royal Unibrew Products Offered

6.6.5 Royal Unibrew Recent Development

6.7 Coco Cola

6.6.1 Coco Cola Halal Food & Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Coco Cola Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Coco Cola Halal Food & Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Coco Cola Products Offered

6.7.5 Coco Cola Recent Development

6.8 Allanasons

6.8.1 Allanasons Halal Food & Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Allanasons Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Allanasons Halal Food & Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Allanasons Products Offered

6.8.5 Allanasons Recent Development

6.9 Haoyue

6.9.1 Haoyue Halal Food & Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Haoyue Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Haoyue Halal Food & Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Haoyue Products Offered

6.9.5 Haoyue Recent Development

6.10 Kawan Food

6.10.1 Kawan Food Halal Food & Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Kawan Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Kawan Food Halal Food & Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Kawan Food Products Offered

6.10.5 Kawan Food Recent Development

Continued….

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

