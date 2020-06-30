Gems & Jewelry Market 2020 Global Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Key Players, Share, Trend, and Segmentation to 2026

Gems & Jewelry‎ Market 2020

A gemstone is a piece of mineral crystal which, in cut and polished form, is used to make jewelry or other adornments.

Expanding urbanization, changing lifestyles, growing e-commerce sales, rising presence of organized retail channels, growing number of premium product launches and synchronized distribution networks, etc., is projected to drive global gems & jewelry market during the forecast period

The global Gems & Jewelry market is valued at 197070 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 226730 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Gems & Jewelry volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gems & Jewelry market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Gems & Jewelry market is segmented into

Diamond in Gold

Silver

Platinum

Gold

Segment by Application

Jewelry Store

Multi Branded Stores

Standalone

Online

Global Gems & Jewelry Market: Regional Analysis

The Gems & Jewelry market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Gems & Jewelry market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Gems & Jewelry Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Gems & Jewelry market include:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

Richemont

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Tiffany

Signet Jewellers

Swatch

LVMH

Pandora

Kering

Luk Fook

Titan

Rajesh Exports

Claire’s Store

PC Jeweller

Damas

Swarovski

Blue Nile

Gitanjali

Christian Bernard Diffusion

Chopard

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

