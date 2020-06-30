Autonomous Underwater Vehicle 2020 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis to 2026

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle‎ Market 2020

An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) is a robot that travels underwater without requiring input from an operator.

AUV market growth is on the back of increasing defence spending, growing energy needs, growing need for scientific research applications, and emerging economies.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market

The global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle market is valued at 384.3 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 864.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Shallow AUVs

Medium AUVs

Segment by Application

Commercial

Military & Defence

Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in the market include BAE Systems, Columbia Group, Festo, Liquid Robotics, Teledyne, Subsea 7, Alseamar-alcen, Atlas Elektronik, Stone Aerospace, OceanServer Technology, etc.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

1.2 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Shallow AUVs

1.2.3 Medium AUVs

1.3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Segment by Application

1.3.1 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Military & Defence

1.4 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Business

7.1 BAE Systems

7.1.1 BAE Systems Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 BAE Systems Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BAE Systems Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 BAE Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Columbia Group

7.2.1 Columbia Group Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Columbia Group Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Columbia Group Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Columbia Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Festo

7.3.1 Festo Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Festo Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Festo Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Festo Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Liquid Robotics

7.4.1 Liquid Robotics Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Liquid Robotics Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Liquid Robotics Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Liquid Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Teledyne

7.5.1 Teledyne Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Teledyne Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Teledyne Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Teledyne Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Subsea 7

7.6.1 Subsea 7 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Subsea 7 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Subsea 7 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Subsea 7 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Alseamar-alcen

7.7.1 Alseamar-alcen Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Alseamar-alcen Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Alseamar-alcen Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Alseamar-alcen Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Atlas Elektronik

7.8.1 Atlas Elektronik Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Atlas Elektronik Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Atlas Elektronik Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Atlas Elektronik Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Stone Aerospace

7.9.1 Stone Aerospace Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Stone Aerospace Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Stone Aerospace Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Stone Aerospace Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 OceanServer Technology

7.10.1 OceanServer Technology Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 OceanServer Technology Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 OceanServer Technology Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 OceanServer Technology Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

