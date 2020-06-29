Glass Packaging Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2026

The Glass Packaging Market provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry, current scenario witnesses a slowdown and study aims to unique strategies followed by key players. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Saint-Gobain, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Amcor plc, Ardagh Group S.A., HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, BA GLASS GROUP, Bormioli Rocco S.p.A, Consol, Gerresheimer AG, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Koa Glass Co., Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co., Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Rockwood & Hines Glass Group, Shanghai Vista Packaging Co., Ltd., Şişecam Group, Stölzle-Oberglas Gmbh, Vetropack, Vidrala, Wiegand-Glas GmbH among others.

Glass packaging is considered as a rigid packaging method that helps in protecting the contents by covering it with different density, sizes and shapes of glass packaging product. The different types of glass packaging materials available in the market are containers, bottles and others. There are different types of glass The major advantage of using glass packaging method is that they do not affect the texture, composition and taste of the material present in the jar. The applicability of glass packaging is highly seen in alcoholic beverage, non-alcoholic beverage, food, pharmaceutical, personal care, beauty products and others.

Global glass packaging market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

By Glass Type (Type I, Type II, Type III, Others),

Jar Size (20-50 mL, 51-100 mL, 101-250 mL, 251-500 mL, Above 500 mL),

Raw Material (Cullet, Selenium, Cobalt Oxide, Limestone, Dolomite, Colouring Material, Others),

Application (Alcoholic Beverage, Non-Alcoholic Beverage, Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Beauty Products, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In July 2019, Ardagh Group S.A. introduced a stunning new copper color which will give any can that extra shelf appeal. The addition of this will help the company to showcase their innovativeness in the market and also initiate the new ways to meet the customer’s demands.

In July 2019, Owens-Illinois Inc. acquired Nueva Fábrica Nacional de Vidrio, S. de R.L. de C.V. which is affiliate of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The acquisition will initiate the strategy in the growth of sustainable glass packaging. It will also help the company to expand its business in the global market.

In March 2019, Owens-Illinois Inc. made an important investment in its European glass operation. The investment has enabled the company to grow in the premium segments, increase flexibility and capability.

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Glass Packaging market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Glass Packaging market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Glass Packaging market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Glass Packaging Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

