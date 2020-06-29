Trash Bags Market 2020-2027 Research and Current Scenario with Industry Top Players- Inteplast, Polykar, Polyethics, Mapco, Four Star Plastics, Novolex

Trash Bags Market with Insights and Key Business Factors:

Inteplast Group, Polykar Industries Inc., Polyethics Industries, Mapco (Pvt) Ltd, Four Star Plastics, Novolex, Reynolds Consumer Products, Berry Global Inc., NOVPLASTA CZ, s.r.o, The Clorox Company, Universal Plastic Bags., Complete Packaging & Shipping Supplies, BioBag International AS., ALUF Plastics, Alpha Omega Plastic Manufacturing L.L.C..among other domestic and global players.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into drawstring trash bags, star sealed trash bags, flat star sealed trash bags, flat trash bags, t-shirt trash bags, zipper bags and others. Drawstring trash bags is dominating the market globally as drawstring trash bags are available at low price as compare to the other type of trash bags.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, linear low density polyethylene, bio-degradable polyethylene and others. Low density polyethylene is dominating globally as low density polyethylene raw material is easily available as compared to other materials. Also, the material has the decomposable properties due to which demand is more in all regions.

On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into 10-25 kg, 25-50 kg, 50-75 kg, 75-100 kg, 100-150 kg and more than 150kg. 10-25 kg, is dominating the market globally as 10-25 kg are easy to tie and can hold the waste on the daily basis due to which demand is more than other sizes.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-commerce and others. Supermarkets/hypermarkets are dominating the market globally as supermarkets/hypermarkets are very convenient and large in number.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into laboratories, institutions, residential, industries, hospitals, corporate offices and others. Industry segment also include hotels, motels, restaurants and bars. Industry is dominating the market globally as trash bags are more used in the hotels for the waste produce on the daily basis.

Based on regions, the Trash Bags Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Trash bags market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 15,572.97 million by 2027. Increasing demand of waterproof trash bags in automotive industry is a driving factor for the market growth.

