Self-Healing Composites Market : Moving Towards Brighter Future| Solvay, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hexcel Corporation

Global self-healing composites market is set to witness a significant CAGR inducing a high amount of growth of the market in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Drivers and Restraints of the Self-Healing Composites market

Market Drivers:

Growing technological advancements and increase in adoption of the product in different applications is expected to drive the market growth

Higher strength in relation to other materials and increased product life due to self-healing is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of product in comparison to traditional materials is expected to restrain the market growth

Difficulty in increasing production capacity and high cost of production process is also expected to restrain the market growth

Global Self-Healing Composites Market Segmentation:

By End-Use

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Competitive Landscape:

Solvay, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, HYOSUNG, TEIJIN LIMITED, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Huntsman International LLC, SGL Carbon SE, Momentive, DuPont, Saint-Gobain, Weyerhaeuser NR Company, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Self-Healing Composites are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Self-Healing Composites Manufacturers

Self-Healing Composites Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Self-Healing Composites Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

