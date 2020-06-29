Scuba Diving Equipment Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | Johnson Outdoors, Cressi, Sherwood Scuba

Scuba Diving Equipment is the set of tools that enables us to make our underwater journey comfortable, without any glitches. Of late, it is observed that water sports such as scuba diving, wakeboarding, flyboarding are taking a major hike nowadays, hence need in demand for safe and sound water sports equipment is a must. Moreover, with the rising government emphasis on water sports to expand the potential of the tourism sector is also boosting the industry.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Scuba Diving Equipment’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Aqua Lung International (United States),Johnson Outdoors Inc. (United States),American Underwater Products (United States),Mares S.p.A (Italy),Tusa (Taiwan), Cressi (Italy),Sherwood Scuba (United States),Beuchat International (France),IST Sports (Taiwan),Dive Rite (United States)

Market Segmentation

by Type (BCD & Regulator, Cylinder & Diving Propulsion Vehicle, Decompression Chamber, Exposure Suit, Accessories), Application (Recreational DivingÂ , Professional DivingÂ ), Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Online, Others), Respiratory System (Open Respiratory SystemÂ , Closed Respiratory System)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rising Preference for Outdoor Adventures and Water Sports in One of the Major Trend across the Globe

The Cumulating Interest of Getting Three S Criteria, Sea, Sand, and Sun, Witness the Highest Demand among Coastal Visitors and Also Letting Consumers to Involve in Water Activities like Scuba Diving

Market Growth Drivers: Demographic Changes and Lifestyle Progressions Have Also Meaningfully Contributed to the High Demand for Water Sports and the Equipment’s

Increasing Numerous of Consumers Who are Interested in Doing Water Sports Activities Such as Scuba Diving

Challenges: Concern Related Towards any Environmental Activities while Performing Scuba Diving

Restraints: Threat among Consumers about the Rise in Fatal Accident While Diving

High Cost Associated with the Equipment’s and Training

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

