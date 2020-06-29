Oryzanol  Market Size 2020 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Top Manufacturers listed in Industry are- ORYZA OIL & FAT CHEMICAL, TSUNO FOOD INDUSTRIA, Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH, DELEKANG, Shanghai Freemen

Oryzanol Market with Insights and Key Business Factors:

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Oryzanol Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027] contains explicit and up-to-date information about the consumer's demands, their inclinations, and their variable likings about particular product.

The study considers the Oryzanol Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Oryzanol Market are:

ORYZA OIL & FAT CHEMICAL CO., LTD., TSUNO FOOD INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH, DELEKANG, Shanghai Freemen, LLC, ChromaDex, Inc., Hangzhou Huadong Medicine Group Wufeng Pharmaceutical CL.,LTD, kangcare, Ricela Health Foods Ltd.,, Honson Pharmatech Group., Sunrise Nutrachem Group

On the basis of source, the oryzanol market is segmented into rice bran oil, wheat bran, fruits and vegetables.

Based on application, the oryzanol market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, nutraceuticals & sport supplements and animal feed.

Based on regions, the Oryzanol Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Oryzanol market is expected to reach USD 3.15 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 9.43% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing awareness among the youth as well as in geriatric population regarding health will act as a factor for the oryzanol market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Increasing number of heart related disorders due to unhealthy dietary pattern, prevalence of low fat food, rising fitness as well as lifting weights, growing applications from pharmaceuticals and sports supplements are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the oryzanol market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, prevalence of natural content will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the oryzanol market in the above mentioned forecast period.

