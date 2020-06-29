Multi-layer Blown Films Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – Ultimate Flexipack Limited, Charter NEX Films, Inc., Winpak Ltd, Loparex., ProAmpac, others

The Latest survey report on Multi-layer Blown Films Market research gives a holistic overview of the growth and other aspects of the industry in vital countries (regions). The regions provided in this market document show the geographical boundaries across the globe. This report is a wonderful guide to achieve an information or key data about market, emerging trends, product usage, customer inclinations, motivating factors for customers, competitor strategies, brand positioning, future trends, customer preferences, and customer behavior.

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Ultimate Flexipack Limited, Charter NEX Films, Inc., Girish Polychem Industries, HOSOKAWA ALPINE Aktiengesellschaft, Sigma Plastics Group, Borealis AG, Balcan Plastic., Scientex, Berry Global Inc., COVERIS, Winpak Ltd, Loparex., ProAmpac, NEXT Generation Films Inc., RKw Hyplast, KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S.

In February 2019, Reifenhäuser Group announced that they have acquired blown film machinery supplier Plamex Maschinenbau GmbH so that they can strengthen their position in the medical packaging industry. This acquisition will help the company to get access to the new technologies for flexible film production and also help them in expanding their blown film capabilities. The main aim is to provide water-quench and multi-bubble technologies to their customers.

Global multi- layer blown films market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.69 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 4.54% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for efficient packaging and increasing demand for this packaging in food and beverage industries are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Multi- layer blown films are used for the production of various films like liquid packaging films, oil packaging films, medical grade films, lamination grade films and ultra-high barrier films. The main aim of this packaging is to provide better quality performance in a cost effective manner. Polypropylene, ethyl vinyl alcohol, polyamide, polystyrene etc. are the materials that are used for the production of these films. They are also used for the production of products like bags, wraps, lids etc. These films are widely used in the industries like textile, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, agriculture etc. Increasing demand of these film in food industry and rising awareness for food security are the factors fuelling the growth of this market.

Global Multi-layer Blown Films Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Products (Pouches, Bags, Wraps, Lids, Other Products),

Layer Types (11-Layer, 9-Layer, 7-Layer, 5-Layer, 3-Layer, 2-Layer, Others),

Film Types (Specialty Film, Shrink Film, Stretch Film),

Material (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol, Polyamide, Polyvinylidene Chloride, Polystyrene, Nylon, Others),

Manufacturing Process (Blown Film Extrusion, Co-Extrusion Lamination, Cast Film Extrusion, Co-Extrusion Coating),

Application (Industrial Films, Lamination Films, Converter-Grade Films, Printing Films, Packaging Films),

End- Users (Textile, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

TOC Snapshot of Multi-layer Blown Films Market

– Multi-layer Blown Films Market Product Definition

– Worldwide Multi-layer Blown Films Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

– Manufacturer Multi-layer Blown Films Business Introduction

– Multi-layer Blown Films Market Segmentation (Region Level)

– World Multi-layer Blown Films Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

– Multi-layer Blown Films Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

– Segmentation (Channel Level) of Multi-layer Blown Films Market

– Multi-layer Blown Films Market Forecast 2020-2026

– Segmentation of Multi-layer Blown Films Industry

– Cost of Multi-layer Blown Films Production Analysis

– Conclusion

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Multi-layer Blown Films products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Multi-layer Blown Films products which drives the market.

To comprehend Global Multi-layer Blown Films Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Multi-layer Blown Films market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for food protection among population is driving the growth of this market

Increasing number of layers is another factor driving the market growth

Rising disposable income is driving the market growth

Increasing demand for the FMCG among population is an important factor driving the market

Market Restraints:

Intricacy of multi- layer blown films as compared to monolayer blown films is restraining the growth of the market

Complexity in the banishment process is another factor restraining the market growth

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Multi-layer Blown Films market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Multi-layer Blown Films market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Multi-layer Blown Films market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

