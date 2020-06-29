Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025 

The Latest survey report on Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market research gives a holistic overview of the growth and other aspects of the industry in vital countries (regions). The regions provided in this market document show the geographical boundaries across the globe. This report is a wonderful guide to achieve an information or key data about market, emerging trends, product usage, customer inclinations, motivating factors for customers, competitor strategies, brand positioning, future trends, customer preferences, and customer behavior.

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Klöckner Pentaplast, Filtration Group Corporation, The Linde Group, Berry Global Inc., Barry-Wehmiller Companies, MOCON Europe A/S, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., COVERIS, CVP® Systems LLC., Ilapak, ORICS, Praxair Technology Inc., Reiser, Sealed Air, ULMA Packaging S.Coop., Total Packaging Solutions and Winpak Ltd.

The Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market was valued at an estimated USD 10.8 billion in 2017 and it is expected to rise up to USD 14.7 billion by the end of the forecast period (2018-2025), registering a CAGR of 4.0% along the way. The rise in demand for fresh consumer goods has been a reason behind the growth of the market as this method of packaging makes sure that the freshness of the products is maintained throughout the manufacturing to the consumer timeline.\

Modified Atmosphere Packaging is the method of packaging the materials/products by replacing the air surrounding the product with a single gas or a mixture of a number of gases. This process is mainly established to maintain the freshness of the product till it reaches the consumer and it also extends the shelf life significantly. It helps in maintaining the nutritional value, and also maintaining the visual and textural integrity of the product. This packaging method helps the product remain its natural original state and therefore, is considered a revolutionary method of packaging.

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Materials (PVC, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, PET, PP, PE, OPS, Polyamide),

Packaging Gas (Carbon-Dioxide, Oxygen, Nitrogen, Others),

Machine (Horizontal & Vertical Flow Packaging, Deep-Drawing, Tray-Sealing, Others),

Application (Poultry, Seafood & Meat Products, Bakery & Confectionary, Convenience Food, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Modified Atmosphere Packaging products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Modified Atmosphere Packaging products which drives the market.

To comprehend Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Modified Atmosphere Packaging market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Market Drivers:

Manufacturers and consumer’s demand for hygienic packaging, prolonged shelf-life, convenient packaging is driving the growth of the market

This packaging helps maintain the original nature of the product making sure the product’s integrity is maintained over a longer period of time till it is ready to consume. This factor is one of the major reasons for the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of machinery required and the maintenance cost required is one of the reasons halting the progress of the market

Regulations maintained by the different authorities regarding the use of materials and gases in this packaging is also halting the progress

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

