Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 |Teknos Group, Tulip Paints, Protech Powder Coatings Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V

Global low temperature powder coatings market was valued at an estimated USD 3.74 billion in 2018; this value is projected to grow to an estimated USD 6.02 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.14% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Low temperature powder coatings are a variety of powder coatings that are used due to their cost effective characteristics which requires lower amount of heat to cure and effectively coat the substrate. Conventional powder coatings are applied electrostatically and then applied on to the substrates or surfaces and subsequently cured under heat, which is a very tedious and expensive process because of the requirement of high temperatures. The cured coatings form a hard, tough coating to the surface essentially acting as a protective layer.

Cost-saving benefits associated with the usage of product due to ability of being cured at lower temperatures; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Rise in innovations and advancements in the market in relation to the product; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Intense competition from cheaper and equally affective alternatives in the market; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Resin Chemistry: Acrylic, Polyurethane, Polyester & Polyester Hybrids, Epoxy & Epoxy Hybrids

By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Medical, Appliances, Furniture, Electronics

Top Players in the Market are: Teknos Group, Tulip Paints, Protech Powder Coatings Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, DuPont, Koninklijke DSM N.V., PRISMATIC POWDERS, Funder America Inc. and Keyland Polymer

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

