Latest News 2020: High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market Strategic Assessment Top Key Players like Norsk Hydro ASA, China Hongqiao Group Limited, Aleris, Kaiser Aluminum, EGA, others

RIO Tinto PLC

Aluminum Bahrain B.S.C.

Alcoa Inc.

Hindalco Aluminum Limited

United Company (UC) Rusal

The other players in the market are Norsk Hydro ASA, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Century Aluminum Company, China Hongqiao Group Limited, Aleris, Kaiser Aluminum, EGA, Constellium N.V., Advanced Metallurgical Group, UACJ Corporation, Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation, Dana Holding Corporation, Autoneum Holding AG, Elringklinger AG, Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG among others.

The global high strength aluminum alloys market is expected to reach USD 56.13 billion by 2025, from USD 32.56 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Aluminium alloys are alloys in which aluminium (Al) is the main metal used. The other alloying elements used in combination are copper, magnesium, manganese, silicon, tin and zinc. There are two principal classifications, namely casting alloys and wrought alloys, both of which are further subdivided into the categories heat-treatable and non-heat-treatable. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, production of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers grew at 11.27% year on year between April and December 2017 to 21,415,719 vehicles. Moreover, the sales of passenger vehicles and two wheelers grew by 5.22% and 40.31% respectively in December 2017. According to International Trade Association, U.S. light vehicle production reached almost 12 million passenger vehicles in 2016 and light vehicle sales reached 17.5 million units in 2016. The growing demands for automotive is creating the demand for high strength aluminum alloys.

Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Alloy Type (Wrought Alloys, Cast Alloys),

Strength Type (High Strength Aluminum Alloys, Ultra-High Strength Aluminum Alloys),

End-User (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Others)

, Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market drivers:

Stringent regulations regarding fuel efficiency and emission reduction

Growing luxury car preferences

Recyclability of high strength aluminum alloys

Market restraints:

High cost of production

Availability of substitutes

