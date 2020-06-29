Industrial Rubber Market Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis- LANXESS,  US Rubber, TSRC, Nizhnekamskneftekhim , JSR Corporation , LG Chem

Industrial Rubber Market business document deals with systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data for the issues related to the marketing of goods to serve the Chemical and Materials industry with excellent market research analysis. The report can be referred efficiently by both traditional and new players in the industry for complete knowhow of the market. Industrial Rubber Market report has been generated by keeping in mind all the vital aspects of the market research that simply brings market landscape into focus. This market report also makes available the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information and market shares for the company.

Global Industrial Rubber Market is expected to reach USD 38.49 billion by 2025, from USD 26.86 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Industrial rubber is classified into synthetic rubber and natural rubber. Synthetic rubber is produced by polymerizing unsaturated hydrocarbons such as isoprene and butadiene. It has major role in the automotive industry. Natural rubbers are obtained from the latex sap of trees. There are various applications of natural rubber in different sectors such as chemical, transportation, agriculture, and aerospace industries.

Drivers and Restraints of the Industrial Rubber market

Increasing demand from the automotive industry

Growing demand in Asia- pacific

Growing demand for eco-friendly rubber

Environmental regulations

Health hazards associated with industrial rubber

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as LANXESS, US Rubber, TSRC, Nizhnekamskneftekhim , JSR Corporation , LG Chem , Versalis S.p.A. , ZEON Corporation , Ansell, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, NISHIKAWA RUBBER CO.,LTD., THAI RUBBER CORPORATION, Companiess.com, Trinseo, versalis.eni.com. Bridgestone, Exxon Mobil Corporation , MICHELIN, Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc., The Dow Chemical Company , Bridgestone Corporation, Cooper Standard Inc., Continental AG, Freudenberg Group.

Global Industrial Rubber Market Segmentation:

By Type: Synthetic rubber and Natural rubber

By Application: Automotive, Building & Construction, Industrial Manufacturing, Polymer Modification, Wire & Cable, Electrical & Electronics, Bitumen Modification

To comprehend Industrial Rubber market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Industrial Rubber market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Industrial Rubber Manufacturers

Industrial Rubber Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Industrial Rubber Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

