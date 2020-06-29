Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Trends, Industry Growth, Top Company Profiles, Table of Contents Forecast to 2026|St. Jude Medical, Inc. , Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare , Philips Healthcare , Biotronik Se & Co., Kg, Cardiac Science Corporation 

Global cardiac rhythm management market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the growing cardiovascular diseases all over the globe and increasing aging population.

cardiac rhythm management market report is offered to the business with a comprehensive overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the customary vendor landscape. This market analysis report conveys the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020 – 2026. It also studies the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Market – Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in cardiac rhythm management market are Medtronic PLC , St. Jude Medical, Inc. , Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare , Philips Healthcare , Biotronik Se & Co., Kg, Cardiac Science Corporation , Livanova PLC , Mortara Instrument, Inc., Schiller AG among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Biotronik introduces next generation injectable cardiac monitor, Biomonitor III. Biomonitor III is smaller than Biomonitor II size, while providing a much higher quality of the signal. This creative device was designed to assist patients with abnormal heart rhythms by monitoring with enhanced clarity suspected arrhythmia or unexplained syncopes.

In May 2019, Abbott introduced next-generation detection technology with the approval of the U.S. FDA and with C.E. mark in Europe. It is a paper clip-sized electromechanical device that connects with smartphone with ongoing remote monitoring for quick and precise diagnosis to monitor unpredictable heart rhythm issues. This device will help the people at risk with irregular heartbeat.

Major Market Drivers And Restraints:

Increasing Worldwide Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Increasing reimbursement for implantation of pacemaker

Rising Geriatric Population

Technological advancements in cardiac pacemaker

Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Market – Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

(Defibrillators, Pacemakers, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices),

By End User

(Home, Ambulatory Care, Hospitals, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

The cardiac rhythm management market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cardiac pacemakers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

