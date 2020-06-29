Global Antithrombotic Drugs Market Analysis 2027 with Top Companies Profile like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company., Eisai Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Global antithrombotic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the global antithrombotic drugs market are Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mylan N.V., Aspen Holdings, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company., Eisai Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Nanjing Jianyou Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, OPOCRIN S.P.A, SARIA SE & Co. KG, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Techdow Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Yino Pharma Limited and others.

