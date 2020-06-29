Global Antistatic Agents Market: Analysis of Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Future Growth 2026

For success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Global Antistatic Agents Market research report is a definitive solution. The report considers significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Antistatic Agents industry by the key players. This global market report is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. By employing objective analysis, covered in this Global Antistatic Agents Market analysis report, to make decisions, it becomes easy to develop better business strategies, improve professional reputation in the field and help build trust of other individuals.

The credible Global Antistatic Agents Market report is divided into numerous characters which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. All of these are again described in the Global Antistatic Agents Market report as required to define the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. A number of estimations and calculations have been included in this market report by assuming definite base year and the historic year. What is more, this Global Antistatic Agents Market research report also provides a careful investigation of the current state of the market which covers several market dynamics.

Click Here to Get Sample Report Of “Antistatic Agents” Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-antistatic-agents-market

Market Definition: Global Antistatic Agents Market

Antistatic agent is a compound that is widely used in plastics, paper products, textiles etc. so that they can reduce the static electrical charge which occurs due to transfer of electrons. Cationic antistatic agent, non- ionic antistatic agent and anionic antistatic agents are some of the common type of the antistatic agents. They usually don’t have potassium and sodium. They are usually in the form of liquid or powder. They are widely used in the industries like automotive, electronics, packaging etc. Their main aim is to make polymeric materials conductive.

Market Analysis: Global Antistatic Agents Market

Global antistatic agents market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 680.29 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of antistatic agents in packaging and electronics industry and increasing demand high performance fuel drive is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence for green antistatic agents is driving the market growth

Development in antistatic agents is driving the market

Increase demand of antistatic agents from various end- users is another factor driving the market growth

Rising awareness about the applications of antistatic market will also act as a driver

New development worldwide is creating new opportunities for antistatic agent which is driving market

Read Complete Details with TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-antistatic-agents-market

Market Restraints:

Increasing fluctuation in the price of the raw materials will act as a restrain

Dearth of proper management related to the usage of antistatic plastic is hindering the market growth

Strict government rules and policies related to the usage of plastic will also restraining factor in the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Antistatic Agents Market

Global antistatic agents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of antistatic agents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Antistatic Agents Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global antistatic agents market are BASF SE, Nouryon, DuPont, Clariant, Croda International Plc, Arkema, Evonik Industries, Solvay, PolyOne Corporation, RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd., Kao Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kenrich Petrochemicals, Inc, Fine Organics, Corbion, Palsgaard, Emery Oleochemicals, Tosaf Compounds Ltd., Lamberti S.p.A, Foster Corporation., Adeka Europe GmbH, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd, WELSUM TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Croda International Plc announced that they have acquired IonPhasE. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position and will help them to use new technologies so as toprovide better facilities to their customers. This will also help them to add new products to their portfolio and will be able to provide better solutions to their customers.

In September 2017, Clariant announced the launch of their Mevopur Peam 176045 which is a new amide/amine-free anti-static masterbatch concentrate for polyethylene films. They are widely used in the production of pharmaceutical. It will help the company to produce bio- friendly products so that they can strengthen their position in the market and will help them to reduce the conditions like explosions.

Inquire for further detailed information of Global Antistatic Agents Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-antistatic-agents-market

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

[email protected]