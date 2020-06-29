Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Market Size Scenario and Elaborates Outlook to 2026 | Microban International, Sciessent LLC, UNITIKA LTD, BASF SE, Dow, Lonza, BioCote Limited

The market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are kept into focus while producing this Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market report. It also describes all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market with the systemic company profiles. The Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market report makes an organization armed with information produced by sound research methods.

Market Definition: Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market

Antimicrobial fabrics and textiles are fibre based substrates to which antimicrobial agents have been applied at the surface, rendering a product that kills or inhibits the growth of microorganisms. It has its wide application in commercial, apparel, medical and home. Increasing demand from the healthcare industry may act as the major driver in the growth of antimicrobial fabrics market. On the other side, fluctuation in raw material prices may hamper the market.

Market Analysis: Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market

Global antimicrobial textiles market is projecting to register a substantial CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to increasing demand from the healthcare industry, growing consumer awareness towards hygienic and healthier products and wide spreading epidemics.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from the healthcare industry

Growing consumer awareness towards hygienic and healthier products

Wide spreading epidemics

Rise in number of safe and durable finishes

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in raw material prices

Stringent Government regulation over the use of chemical

Alternative of chemicals in the market may hinder the growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global antimicrobial textiles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of antimicrobial textiles market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global antimicrobial textiles market are Microban International, Sciessent LLC, UNITIKA LTD, BASF SE, Dow, Lonza, BioCote Limited, Trevira GmbH, Herculite, Milliken Chemical, Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc., Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Archroma, HeiQ Materials AG, smartfiber AG, PurThread Technologies Inc, and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, a new antimicrobial brand line was launched by the Devan. It has extra features which allow textile manufacturers to operate multiple functionalities in one single treatment.

In September 2013, antimicrobial surface delivery system ‘SILVADUR’ which has the tendency to optimise the use of chemicals, simultaneously giving better performance was launched by DOW Chemical Co.

