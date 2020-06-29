Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2026 | Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, NIPPONPAINT Co., Ltd.

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. Outstanding practice models and excellent method of research has been utilized to generate this Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market report that aids businesses to uncover the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market. And for the same, all the major topics of the market research analysis that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and top-notch research methodology have been covered in the report.

Market Definition: Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Antimicrobial coating is referred to be beneficial in reducing the risk of infected surfaces. Antimicrobial coating offers more protection than any other coating process offers. It has its wide application in Indoor air/HVAC, medical, mold remediation, building & construction, food & beverages, textiles, and others. Increasing healthcare sector in developing countries may act as the major driver in the growth of antimicrobial coating market. On the other side, loose bonds between fabrics and antimicrobial coatings may hamper the market.

Market Analysis: Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Global antimicrobial coatings market is projecting to register a healthy CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to increasing healthcare sector in developing countries, growing demand of indoor air quality and Helpful in stopping the spread of germs.

Market Drivers:

Increasing healthcare sector in developing countries

Growing demand of indoor air quality

Helpful in stopping the spread of germs

Increase in applications of coatings by plastic packaging

Market Restraints:

Loose bonds between fabrics and antimicrobial coatings

Health problems due to silver uses for coating

Stringent regulations and norms by the Government

Competitive Analysis:

Global antimicrobial coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global antimicrobial coatings market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global antimicrobial coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, NIPPONPAINT Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., RPM International Inc., Dow, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Lonza, AK Coatings Inc, Alistagen Corporation, BBJ Environmental Solutions, Microban International, Ltd., Fiberlock, Cupron and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2016, Lucideon and King’s College London have developed antimicrobial coatings specifically for mobile devices as mobile devices screen gather most germs. The antimicrobial coating will restrict the germs to adhere on the mobile screen

In February 2015, INM researchers developed an Antimicrobial and Abrasion-Resistant Coatings. The coating have silver and copper colloids which can kill germs and simultaneously prevent establishment of germs

