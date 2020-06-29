Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Insight, Present Scenario & Growth Prospect 2019-2026

To win the competition in the global market place, going for this Global Ammonium Sulfate Market research report is necessary. In this market report, complicated market insights are converted into simpler version with the help of established tools and techniques to provide it to the end users. Insights covered here enable the buyer of the report to achieve a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the business strategies accordingly to thrive in the market. This Global Ammonium Sulfate Market report covers explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Being a third-party report, this report is more unbiased and hence provides a better picture of what is really happening in the market.

Market Definition: Global Ammonium Sulfate Market

Ammonium sulfate is a chemical compound, which is a type of inorganic salt with a wide range of commercial applications as a fertilizer, as a base material and for the production of different materials such as ammonium persulfate and also as fire extinguishing chemical. It is generally produced as a by-product of caprolactam production, although it is also found in naturally occurring minerals.

Market Analysis: Global Ammonium Sulfate Market

Global ammonium sulfate market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.21 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of the product as a fertilizer owing to a rise in demand of food grains.

Market Drivers:

Overall growth of the manufacturing industry which utilizes the product in several production operations is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing commercial applications of the product such as in pharmaceutical, food processing, textiles, water treatment is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing production of caprolactam and the manufacturing of ammonium sulfate as a by-product of caprolactam is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitute products such as urea, ammonium nitrate as fertilizers is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns relating to health of the individuals in close vicinity of the applicable area of ammonium sulfate is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis: Global Ammonium Sulfate Market

Global ammonium sulfate market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ammonium sulfate market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Ammonium Sulfate Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ammonium sulfate market are BASF SE; DOMO Chemicals GmbH; Honeywell International Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; LANXESS; Sumitomo Corporation; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; ArcelorMittal; Nutrien Ltd.; GSFC; Arkema; OCI Nitrogen; Merck KGaA; AdvanSix; Vertellus Holdings LLC; Martin Midstream Partners L.P.; GAC Chemical Corporation; GFS Chemicals, Inc. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, GSFC announced that they will expand their “ammonium sulphate” manufacturing facility at their existing plant of Vadodara, Gujarat. The facility will be revamped to accommodate and renew the capacity of ammonium sulphate to 146,000 million tonnes per annum. The expansion would approximately cost around 875 lakhs. This expansion would ultimately result in self-sufficiency and reduce the imports of the compound.

In July 2018, Green Markets announced the organisation of their conference regarding the broad-scale demand of ammonium sulfate in the North America region. The conference named as “AMMONIUM SULFATE” 2018 was held on September 12, 2018 at Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. The conference was a stepping stone for traders, manufacturers, product innovators and logistics experts for further expansion of their capabilities.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

