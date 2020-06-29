Global Ammonia Market Reviews and Survey Reports Outlook till 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

Global Ammonia Market report identifies the consumers’ needs and wants to deliver it more sincerely, effectively and efficiently than the competition. Easy to understand research method and employment of excellent tools and techniques make this market research report exceptional. The study takes into account drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Clients get fluency with a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while using this Global Ammonia Market report for the business growth.

Market Definition: Global Ammonia Market

Ammonia is a colorless gas which is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen. They are usually soluble in water and have very strong & sharp fragrance. They are usually used in many household cleaners and they have the ability to evaporate quickly. They are found in gas, powder and liquid form. Anhydrous ammonia and aqueous ammonia are two types of the ammonia. They are widely used in industries such as agrochemical, explosives and others. Increasing demand for fertilizers worldwide is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Analysis: Global Ammonia Market

Global ammonia market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growth in fertilizer industry and increasing consumption of protein rich diets are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Growth of agriculture industry will drive the market growth

Increasing demand for organic fertilizer will propel the market growth

Rising focus on energy consumption system is also driving the growth of this market

Increasing disposable income will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Strict rules associated with the ammonia refrigeration system will restrain the market growth

Increasing ammonia emissions from the agriculture industry will also hamper the market growth

Rising awareness about the toxic nature of the ammonia is also acting as a factor restraining the market growth

Fluctuation in the price of natural gas will also hamper the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Ammonia Market ​​​​​​​

Global ammonia market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ammonia market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Ammonia Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ammonia market are Yara, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nutrien Ltd., GROUP DF, OCI NV, EuroChem, SABIC, Orica Limited, URALCHEM JSC, AB “Achema”, PJSC «Togliattiazot», IFFCO, Qatar Fertiliser Company, Koch Fertilizer, LLC, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Trammo, Inc., OCI Nitrogen, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC, Praxair Technology, Inc., Linde, , LSB Industries and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, KBR announced the launch of their ammonia plant monitoring technology. Ammonia Insite which will help the clients to improve their plant operation in real time. This will help the company in expanding its technology and consulting offerings providing better services to the plant operators. It will also advice the customer that whether any beneficial changes can be made to improve the performance.

In September 2018, United Chemical Company Shchekinoazot announced the launch of their methanol and ammonia co-production plant which has the ability to produce 135,000 tons of ammonia and 450,000 tons of methanol per year and is based on Topsoe’s IMAP technology. This technology has the ability to reduce investment cost and operational cost as there is no CO2 removal and CO shift sections

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

