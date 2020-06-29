Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Trends, Industry Growth, Top Company Profiles, Table of Contents Forecast to 2027|Bayer AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Nufarm Limited, Marrone Bio Innovations., Performance Plants Inc., ADAMA Ltd

North America dominates the agricultural biotechnology market due to the expanding genetic techniques acceptance for crops, reduction in the usage of pesticides in farming while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the focus of modern farming techniques, boosting personal disposable incomes, and germinating demand of food by surging population.

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Scope and Market Size

Agricultural biotechnology market is segmented on the basis of type, application, organism type, technology, and product. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, agricultural biotechnology market is segmented into molecular diagnostics, molecular markers, tissue culture, vaccines, genetic engineering, and others.

On the basis of application, the agricultural biotechnology market is bifurcated into transgenic crops, flower culturing, nutritional supplements, biofuels, antibiotic development, vaccine development and others.

On the basis of organism type, the agricultural biotechnology market is divided into plants, animals, microbes, and others.

On the basis of technology, the agricultural biotechnology market is fragmented into genome editing tools, ribonucleic acid interference [RNAi], biochips, deoxy ribonucleic acid [DNA] sequencing, and synthetic biology.

Based on the product, the agricultural biotechnology market is segregated into crop protection products, transgenic seeds, and synthetic biology-enables products. Crop protection products are further sub-categorized into biostimulants, and biopesticides. Transgenic seeds are further sub-segmented into soybean, fruits & vegetables, maize, cotton, and others.

Market Drivers

Escalated penetration of biotechnology, tissue culture, and molecular breeding and unique plant breeding is defining the success parameters of agricultural biotechnology market.

