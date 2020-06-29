Global Acrylic Ester Market – In Depth Research with Industry Driving Factors, Consumer Behaviour Analysis, Future Trends, Key Players and Forecast by 2026

Global Acrylic Ester Market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. Outstanding practice models and excellent method of research has been utilized to generate this Global Acrylic Ester Market report that aids businesses to uncover the greatest opportunities to prosper in the market. And for the same, all the major topics of the market research analysis that includes market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, major developments in the market, and top-notch research methodology have been covered in the report.

Market Definition: Global Acrylic Ester Market

Acrylic esters are acrylic acid based polymers which are used in water-based coating solutions. It has replaced solvent based paints and sealants. High thermal stability and oil resistance are key features of acrylic esters. There is a growing demand for acrylic ester in surface coatings, adhesives & sealants, plastic additives and textiles industrial activity, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Market Analysis: Global Acrylic Ester Market

Global acrylic ester market is estimated to reach USD 14.30 billion by 2026 with a substantial CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to wide range of acrylates, increase in demand of coatings and water based coatings.

Market Drivers:

High demand of coatings in construction sector

Increasing demand of butyl acrylate in coating and paints industry

Increasing demand of water-based coatings

Market Restraints:

Fluctuations in prices of acrylic ester

Health effects of acrylic ester

Competitive Analysis: Global Acrylic Ester Market

Global acrylic ester market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acrylic ester market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Acrylic Ester Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global acrylic ester market are Arkema SA, BASF SE, LG Chem, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Momentive Speciality Chemicals Inc. (U.S), Sibur , Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd, Sasol Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Myriant Corporation, Sunvic Chemical, Hexion Inc., Parchem fine and speciality chemicals, Arkema, Paari chem resouces LLP, Basic Acrylic Monomer Manufacturers Inc (BAMM) and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2011, Sibur acquired the JSC acrylate completely. According to Sibur, This acquisition will help in development of acrylic market in Russia and CIS.

