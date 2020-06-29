Frozen Yogurt Market 2020-2027 Research and Current Scenario with Industry Top Players- General Mills, Danone S.A., Crest Foods, Unilever, Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt

“Frozen Yogurt Market with Insights and Key Business Factors:

The study considers the Frozen Yogurt Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Frozen Yogurt Market are:

General Mills Inc., Danone S.A., Crest Foods, Inc, Unilever, Mrs. Fields Gifts, Inc., Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt, Frosty Boy, Kemps, TCBY, MENCHIE’S GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS, Kahala Franchising, L.L.C., Yogurtland Franchising, Inc., Red Mango, LLC., 16 HANDLES, Chobani, LLC

On the basis of type, the frozen yogurt market is segmented into dairy based frozen yogurt and non-dairy based frozen yogurt.

On the basis of distribution channel, the frozen yogurt market is bifurcated into supermarket/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retailers and others.

Based on the category, the frozen yogurt market is segmented into conventional and lactose free.

The frozen yogurt market is also segmented on the basis of product type. The product type is segmented into full-fat, fat-free and low-fat.

Based on flavor, the frozen yogurt market is segmented into peach, strawberry, banana, chocolate, pineapple, mango, lemonade and others.

Based on regions, the Frozen Yogurt Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Frozen yogurt market is expected to growing at a growth rate of 4.6% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing population base will act as a factor for the frozen yogurt in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Increasing preferences for low fat and sugar free products, rising awareness among the people regarding the benefits of healthy products, prevalence of distribution channel and online retailers, increasing penetration of organized players are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the frozen yogurt market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing research activities and many health benefits will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the frozen yogurt market in the above mentioned forecast period.

