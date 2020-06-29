Fresh Meat Packaging Market Expected with Huge Growth and Growth Prediction | Bio4Pack GmbH; Sealpac International bv; Crown; Sealed Air; others

Fresh Meat Packaging Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2026

Global fresh meat packaging market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.38% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for case-ready meat packaging due to its various benefits in easier consumption, handling and lower costs of storage.

Fresh meat packaging is described as the packaging solutions and components used for the protection of fresh meat and types of fresh meat products. These packaging products involve the usage of certain materials that can be used as a protective layer against the environmental factors which helps in enhancing the short shelf-life of these products.

By Packaging (Flexible Plastic, Rigid Plastic, Metal, Others),

Layer (Monolayer, 3-Layer, 5-Layer, 7-Layer, 9-Layer),

Meat Type (Beef, Poultry & Mutton, Pork, Seafood, Others),

Material Type (PE, PP, BOPP, EVOH, PVC, PA, Others),

Technology (Modified Atmosphere, Vacuum Thermoformed, Vacuum Skin, Others),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarkets, Grocery Stores, Online Retailing, Departmental Stores, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Enhanced focus on consumption of biodegradable packaging solutions and products is expected to boost the growth of the market

Enhanced volume of consumption associated with meat, especially fresh meat; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Requirement of better packaging methods and solutions to enhance the short shelf-life of fresh meat; is another factor driving the market growth

Innovations and advancements of packaging technologies is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Utilization of better logistics operations and cooling technologies from the transportation industry resulting in redundancy of meat packaging is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding environmental sustainability and health concerns with plastic consumption will also hamper the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In February 2019, Bio4Pack GmbH announced the launch of compostable packaging product for fresh meat uses. The product is a sustainable product designed to meet all of the regulatory demands and regulations of compostable nature of packaging. It is produced from polylactic acid

In February 2018, Dalehead Foods announced the availability of an innovative paperboard packaging product designed for fresh protein products. The packaging will be made available in an all-print form helping enhance the marketing appeal of the packaging and has been based out of the card packs utilized in sandwiches. The product is produced from recycled materials and will be used to meet the strategic programs on recycling of waste and products

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Fresh Meat Packaging market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Fresh Meat Packaging market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Fresh Meat Packaging market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Fresh Meat Packaging Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

