Foam Tape Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights |Intertape Polymer Group, Halco, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, 3F GROUP

Global Foam Tape Market is expected to reach USD 11.17 billion by 2025, from USD 6.75 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The accelerating market for foam tape for consumption of PU foam as a solution is one of the vital circumstances anticipated to propel the requirement for bonding and sealing applications in the market. Some of the other factors driving the market growth are increasing demand for polyethylene foam as a solvent in end-user automotive industry and furniture manufacturing. The advance in the amount of ordinances on restricting VOC emissions content in foam tape is also projected to hinder the foam tape market in the forecast period

Global Foam Tape Market Segmental Analysis:

By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicon and Others

By Foam Type: PE, PU, Acrylic

By End Use Industry: Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Printing

Global Foam Tape Market Dynamisms

Market Drivers:

Wide applications of foam tapes in among end users.

Rapid innovation and advancement in technologies related to manufacturing.

Increasing demand from automotive sector.

Market Restraints:

High costs of raw materials involved.

Stringent policies and norms related to environmental safety.

Global Foam Tape Market Biggest Players: Intertape Polymer Group, Halco, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, 3F GROUP, CCT Tapes, Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd., Tape-Rite Co. Inc., KLEIBERIT, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, A-SPE Europe, LINTEC Corporation, SEAL KING IND CO. LTD., LAMATEK, Inc, AFT Corporation., Lynvale Ltd, GPI Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd, Wuxi Canaan Adhesive Technology.

Table of Contents

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered in the report and highlights of product type and application segments of the global Foam Tape market. Some of the other chapters included in this section are years considered, product scope, and study objectives.

Executive Summary: This part of the report offers growth rate and market size analysis by region. It also provides analysis of revenue and sales by region.

Breakdown Data by Manufacturer: Sales, revenue, and price are three critical factors analyzed here. This section also includes analysis of manufacturing base distribution, products offered by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers, and acquisitions.

Breakdown Data by Product: Here, sales, revenue, and price are analyzed on the basis of type of product.

Breakdown Data by Application: It provides breakdown data of the global Foam Tape market by application.

Geographical Analysis: All key regions and countries are assessed here on the basis of company, type of product, and application. This section includes a study on revenue, sales, and production of all regional and country-level markets.

Company Profiles: Key players of the global Foam Tape market are profiled on the basis of gross margin, revenue, sales, recent developments, and other factors.

