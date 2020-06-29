Flexible Paper Market 2020-2026 Advance Study Focusing On Market Analysis- Huhtamaki Group, International Paper, DS Smith, Georgia-Pacific ,others

Flexible Paper Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2026

The Flexible Paper Market provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry, current scenario witnesses a slowdown and study aims to unique strategies followed by key players. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Huhtamaki Group, International Paper, DS Smith, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD, Oji Holdings Corporation., Georgia-Pacific , Packaging Corporation of America , Detmold Group, Magnum Packaging, Mondi, Tetra Pak International, Smurfit Kappa, WestRock Company., Sonoco Products Company, Bryce Corporation, Visy, Pratt Industries, Inc., among others.

Worldwide Flexible Paper Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

An introduction of Flexible Paper Market 2020

Global flexible paper market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growth of this market is due to the growing demand of paper based packaging in pharmaceuticals, food and other industries in developed countries such as China, USA.

Flexible paper are thin material which is produced by pressing fibres of cellulose pulp that derived from the wood and grasses after that pulp got dried and compressed to forms flexible sheets. Paper based containers are widely used in E-commerce industries for packaging. Disposable paper based containers are made of paperboard, which is harder than the paper these containers are made of virgin wood pulp, recycled paper stock or other fibres.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type (Uncoated Paper, Coater Paper, Sack Kraft Paper, Gift Wraps),

Application (Food & Beverages, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Allied Industries, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of flexible paper packaging in electronics industries can fuel the market growth

High demand of folding cartons in premium snacks and alcoholic drinks packaging will drive the growth of the market

Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging is also boosting the market of paper based containers

Increase demand of packed food will drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing cost of production will restraint the market growth

PE coated flexible paper containers are difficult to recycle this can hamper the growth of the market

Availability of substitute in the market can hinder the market growth in the forecast period

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In May 2018, TemperPack, a leader in sustainable packaging, launched a paper-based insulator packaging solution. The main aim of this launch is to expand their product portfolio and to provide an alternative of primarily used insulating materials including EPS foam coolers to the consumers

In December 2017, Toppan printing launched a paper-based barrier material .The main aim of this launch is to expand their product portfolio and to reduce the manufacturing burden and environmental impact. It also reduce the packaging design that exploits the paper textures

