E-waste Management Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity | Boliden, Aurubis AG, Tetronics

E-waste or electronic waste recycling is the reprocessing of electronic and electrical items that cannot be used any further or has been replaced by another by upgraded version. The e-waste includes various devices such as television, computer, air conditioner, mobile phones, washing machines, microwave, refrigerator, and other electronic devices. With rapid urbanization and industrialization, increase in manufacturers in the electronics industry are working towards developing consumer electronics and electrical devices with reduced life span creating demand for e-waste management.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘E-waste Management’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (United States),Boliden AB (Sweden),Aurubis AG (Germany),Sims Metal Management Ltd. (Australia) ,MBA Polymers, Inc. (California),Tetronics (International) Ltd. (United Kingdom),Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore),Umicore S.A. (Belgium),Stena Technoworld AB (Sweden) ,Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (Canada)

Market Segmentation

by Type (Glass Recycler, Plastic Recycler, Metal Recycler, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Recycler, Other), Application (Disposable, Recycle), Disposable (Incineration, Land Filling, Recycle, Reuse), Material Recovery (Plastic, Metal, Glass, Others { PCBs, Woods and Ceramics}), Source type (House Hold Appliances, It & Telecommunications, Entertainment and Consumer Electronics, Others { Medical Equipment, Toys and Lightning Equipment}), Recycling Process (Preprocessing, Reuse and Handling, Collection of E-waste, Dismantling, End Processing)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rapid Technology Advancement and Frequent Innovations in the Product

Rising Development of Sustainable Energy

Market Growth Drivers: Rise in Awareness about the Conservation of Environment and Health

Shortened Electronic Product Life Cycle

High Rate of Obsolescence

Challenges: Illegal Dumping of E-Waste by Developing Countries

Lack of Proper Infrastructure Especially in Developing Economies

Restraints: Low Awareness in Developing and Underdeveloped Countries Would Slow the E-Waste Recycling Activities

High Cost Associated With Recycling Due to Lack of Awareness

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global E-waste Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the E-waste Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the E-waste Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the E-waste Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the E-waste Management Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the E-waste Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, E-waste Management Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Southeast Asia.

Amino Acid Based Formula Market – Segments Worth Observing Aiding Growth Factors

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Amino Acid Based Formula’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Nutricia (Netherlands),NestlÃ© S.A. (Switzerland),Mead Johnson & Company, LLC (United States),Danone S.A. (France),Abbott Laboratories (United States),Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. (China)

The amino acid-based formula is a type of hypoallergenic infant formula made from individual amino acids. It is also known as an elemental formula. Amino acids are building blocks of the protein and together they form the protein requirements in formula needed for growth and development. Amino acids are in the simplest form which is processed and digested by the body easily. These formulas are most commonly preferred for conditions like milk or soy protein allergy, multiple food protein intolerance, GERD, Eosinophilic esophagitis and others. In the United States EleCare, Neocate and Enfamil Puramino are the more commonly encountered brands of amino acids.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Lactose, Lactose Free), Application (0-3 Months, 4-7 Months, 8-12 Months, 12 Months & Up, Others), Distribution Chanel (Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Store, Others)

Market Growth Drivers: Increased Milk Protein Allergy Conditions in the Infants

Increased Awareness about Infant Care among the Parents

Increased Marketing and Promotional Activities

Restraints: Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices

Lack of Awareness in Developing Countries

Challenges: Fluctuations in the World Economy

Heavy Taxation Policies and Stringent Regulations

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

