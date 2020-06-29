e-Invoicing Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Cegedim, IBM, Freshbooks

e-Invoicing deals with the online transactions between the organisations and their clients. This process of exchange of bills and invoice documents is done in online integrated format. E-invoicing is executed through the software or the Internet. Due to online process, speed of the transactions is increased. Moreover, this transactions can be done via mobile, tablet or PC, provides the easy accessibility and make it more time convenient. Mobile commerce with the help of E-invoicing application, simplifies banking, commercial transactions, and bill payments through mobile applications. E-billing helps in storage of all e-invoices which can be assessed when required. Now-a-days, e-invoicing uses Block-chain technology that helps to maintain the information of the clients more securely.

Basware (Finland),Cegedim (France),Comrach (Poland),IBM (United States),Freshbooks (Canada),Xero (New Zealand),Tipali (United States),Zoho (India),Intacct (United States),Intuit (United States)

Market Segmentation

by Type (E-invoicing with compliance, E-invoicing without compliance), Application (Banking sector, Telecommunications sector, E-commerce sector, Others), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud Based)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Use of block chain algorithm to increased security of documents

Emerging technologies in digital banking sector

Restraints: Less awareness in emerging countries

Security and data privacy issues

Market Growth Drivers: Growing attraction for easy accessible mobile payments

Human interaction is reduced and time flexibility is increased

Increasing applicability in various sectors like banking, commercial transactions, and bill payments

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

